Roadshow held to highlight cleanliness

A Swachchata Week is being observed by the Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ) from Sept 26 in response to the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Swachch Bharat Mission to achieve total sanitation and cleanliness by the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

A roadshow was conducted in and around VSEZ premises to bring awareness on cleanliness.

Cleaning of the premises, jungle clearance, cleaning of dustbins and drains was taken up as part of the cleanliness drive.

Development Commissioner of VSEZ Sobhana KS Rao, Joint Development Commissioner G. Trinadh Kumar, senior officers and staff of various units in VSEZ, management of Hobel Bellows Co, Biomax Fuels Ltd., Oil Field Warehouse and Services Ltd and Xtraa Cleancities Ltd. were among those who participated in the drive.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Sobhana KS Rao spoke on the vision of the Prime Minister to make the country cleaner and healthier.

“It was the mission of each and every citizen of the country to keep their surroundings and premises clean so that we could have a cleaner environment to live in,” she said.