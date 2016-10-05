Rich tributes paid to Syambabu

Rich tributes were paid to Director of Physical Education of Andhra University, M. Syambabu, at a meeting organised by the university and sports associations at AU Assembly Hall here on Tuesday to mourn his death.

He was a friend, philosopher and guide to them, said many speakers as they described him and the help rendered to every one and the services he had done to sports in Visakhapatnam and State. Several senior faculty members, MPEd. students, sportspersons, office-bearers of sports associations, teachers and staff of the Physical Education Department attended the meeting.

Registrar V. Umamaheswara Rao presided. Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao said the university would examine the proposal made by former Registrar of Adikavi Nannaya University E.N. Dhanumjaya Rao that a gold medal be instituted in memory of the late Prof. Syam Babu. As much as Rs. 5 lakh would be raised by friends of Syambabu towards instituting the gold medal, Prof. Dhanumjaya Rao said.

Earlier, MP Ed students and staff of Physical Education Department, along with Vice-Chancellor and others paid floral tributes to a photo of Syambabu. All the speakers recalled their association with him and the way he ran the department.

Former India National volleyball coach S. Kodandaramiah said Syambabu was like a son, friend and disciple for him and he could not forge the help he and the late Ramanayya extended to him in conducting international volleyball events and other events in the city.