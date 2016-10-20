Rich tributes paid to Kalam

The 85th birth anniversary of the former President APJ Abdul Kalam, former Scientific Adviser to the Defence Minister, was celebrated at the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) here on Wednesday.

The programme began with offering of floral tributes to Dr Kalam by the Director of NSTL O.R. Nandagopan, former Rector of Andhra University A. Prasanna Kumar and representatives of NSTL.

Services recalled

Welcoming the gathering of officers and staff of the NSTL and the Principal, teachers and students of NSTL Ramnath Secondary School, Mr. Nandagopan recalled the exemplary services rendered to the nation by Dr. Kalam both as a scientist and as President.

Prof. Prasanna Kumar outlined Dr. Kalam’s philosophy and his vision for the nation. Quoting extensively from the writings of Dr. Kalam and sharing from his own personal experiences with the former President, Prof. Prasanna Kumar offered rich tributes to the former President.

Quiz contest

Later, the NSTL Director and Prof. Prasanna Kumar gave away prizes to winners of the quiz contest on Dr. Kalam’s life conducted at NSTL Ramnath School.

Expo on Kalam’s visit

A photo exhibition detailing Dr. Abdul Kalam’s visit to NSTL was organised.

A short film ‘Reminiscences’ was also screened on the occasion, which was attended by scientists, officers and staff of NSTL and teachers and students of NSTL Ramnath School.