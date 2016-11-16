Refinery expansion works begin

Work is going on in full pace on the HPCL Visakh Refinery Modernisation Project to increase capacity from 8.33 to 15 million tonne per annum with bottom upgradation to produce BS VI fuels with an outlay of Rs 20,928 crore.

The environmental clearance and consent to establish for the project have been received. Licensor selection and basis design and engineering packages are under progress.

The refineries at Mumbai and Visakh processed 4.04 million tonnes of crude during July-September, 2016 as against last year’s 4.21 million tonnes.

According to a release, HPCL registered gross sales of Rs.47,750 crore during July-September, 2016 compared to Rs. 46,299 crore for the period July-September, 2015. Quarterly Profit after Tax (PAT) increased to Rs 701 crore for the period July-September, 2016.