Rains: 10,000 families moved to safe places in Vizag dist.

Over 3,430 hectares of land located in 101 villages in 33 mandals of Visakhapatnam district was affected due to heavy rains in the last two days and about 10,000 families were moved to safer places.

According to District Collector Pravin Kumar, most of the inundation was in the downstream areas of various reservoirs such as Raiwada and Thandava in the district.

About 10,000 families living in the low-lying areas were affected and moved to Zilla Parishad and municipal schools and other safer places in the district. As on Monday evening, 408 houses in various parts of the district were partially or fully damaged, said the Collector.

Among the worst hit were Balaji Nagar and Relliveedhi in Chodavaram, ASR Colony in Yellamanchili and Geddapadu in S. Rayavaram.

About 2,200 families from Balaji Nagar and Relliveedhi, 800 from ASR Colony and 500 at Geddapadu were moved to safer places. About 10 relief camps were set up in these areas, he said.

“Among the reservoirs, Raiwada received the maximum amount of inflows and an outflow of 3,500 cusecs is being maintained to avoid breach. In the case of other reservoirs inflows are not heavy and a cushion of at least half-a-metre below the danger mark is being maintained by judiciously flowing out the excess water,” said Mr. Pravin Kumar.

As per the latest reports from the Agency areas in the district, there were breaches to 14 check-dams and 10 tanks.

“We have already sent out officers from ITDA, Panchayat Raj and Roads and Buildings to asses the situation and plug and breaches,” he said.

On high alert

The District Collector said the district administration were put on high alert and over 1,000 sandbags and cement bags were despatched to the vulnerable areas such as Raiwada and Thandava downstream spots to plug breaches.

This apart, a 24/7 Command Control Centre was opened at the Collectorate with a special team monitoring it under the direct supervision of the DRO.

“Officers have been despatched to all mandals and mini command control centres are opened in various areas to cater to four to five mandals. The idea is to have a real-time picture of the flood situation. All Tashildars, horticulture officers, VROs and MPDOs have been told to report to their stations,” he said.

Toll-free numbers

For the public to report eventualities and emergency situation, the district administration has notified two toll-free numbers: 1800 425 00002 and 1077.