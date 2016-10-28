Rain threat looms over ODI match

The fifth and final one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India at the ACA-VDCA stadium here on Saturday is facing a threat due to the cyclonic storm that has been forecast but if it does not rain one or one-and-a-half hours before the start of the match at 2 p.m., the outfield and pitch could be made ready and the match would be held without hindrance, assured the match organising committee on Thursday.

The stadium has excellent underground drainage system to drain out excess water and equipment like super sopper, etc. would ensure that the match would take place, said Chairman of VPT and chairman of organising committee M.T. Krishnababu at a press conference.

Secretary of the Andhra Cricket Association and vice-president of BCCI G. Gangaraju said the pitch to be used for the match was in good shape. Referring to the criticism on the pitch during multi-day matches held in the recent past, Mr. Gangaraju said the pitch for ODI was a different one.

President of the ACA D.V.S.S. Somayajulu was also present. Commissioner of Police T. Yoganand said 2,000 police personnel would be on duty and 47 CCTV cameras would monitor the crowds inside and outside the stadium. Traffic towards the stadium, except that of spectators would be diverted from 11 a.m. on Saturday. A trial run of the teams’ buses would be conducted on Friday.

The organisers said the tickets of the Rs. 400 and Rs. 1000 denominations were sold out and 50 per cent of higher denominations were available. They hoped they too would be sold out since the match created a lot of interest being the decider of the five-match series.

Meanwhile, both Indian and New Zealand teams have arrived here from Ranchi.