Visakhapatnam

Rain likely

The upper air cyclonic circulation over Telangana and adjoining North coastal Andhra Pradesh between 4.5 km and 7.6 km above the mean sea level persists. The upper air cyclonic circulation over Marathwada and the neighbourhood, extending up to 3.6 km above the mean sea level, persists.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places over coastal A.P. and at isolated places over Rayalaseema.

Rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places over coastal AP on Monday due to the influence of a trough in the Bay of Bengal, according to a spokesman of the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC) here.

The chief amounts of rainfall (in cm) received during the last 24 hours, ending 8.30 a.m. on Sunday, are: Garividi (Vizianagaram) 9, Mandasa (Srikakulam) 5, Pathapatnam (Srikakulam) 5, Cheepurupalle(Vizianagaram) 5, Mangalagiri (Guntur) 4, Chapad (Kadapa) 2, and Atlur (Kadapa) 2.

