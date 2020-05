Railways deploy special buses for stranded passengers

VISAKHAPATNAM: With train movement paralysed between Rayagada and Vizianagaram, the Railways on Sunday deployed 13 special buses to transport stranded passengers to places such as Brahmapur and Bhawanipatna of Odisha, a railway spokesman said.

One passenger special train with 13 coaches carrying the stranded passengers of 18448 Jagdalpur-Jungarah Road-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express was run from Kuneru to Bhubaneswar via Rayagada-Titilagarh-Sambalpur-Angul.

The spokesman told The Hindu that nearly 600 passengers were shifted in the special passenger train and special buses.

Following the derailment of the train, the East Coast Railway announced cancellation of seven trains. Seven more trains were short terminated and 10 diverted.

The cancelled trains included 58528 Visakhapatnam-Raipur passenger, 58503 Rayagada-Visakhapatnam passenger, 58538 Visakhapatnam-Koraput passenger, 18309 Sambalpur-Nanded Express, 58504 Visakhapatnam-Koraput passenger, 18448/18438 Jagdalpur-Jungarh Road-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express, and 18518 Visakhapatnam-Korba Express.

Train No. 57271 Vijayawada-Rayagada passenger ran as 57272 from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada.

The short terminated trains included 58530 Visakhapatnam-Durg passenger, 58529 Durg-Visakhapatnam passenger, 18517 Korba-Visakhapatnam Express, 58537 Koraput-Visakhapatnam passenger, 18447/18437 Bhubaneswar-Jagadalpur-Jungarh Road Express, 58527 Raipur-Visakhapatnam passenger, 57271 Vijayawada-Rayagada passenger, 58530 Visakhapatnam-Durg passenger, 58529 Durg-Visakhapatnam passenger, 18517 Korba-Visakhapatnam Express, 58537 Koraput-Visakhapatnam passenger, 18447/18437 Bhubaneswar-Jagdalpur-Jungarh Road Express, and 58527 Raipur-Visakhapatnam passenger.

The trains diverted at various places included 13351 Dhanbad-Allepy Express, 18637 Hatia-Yesvantpur Express, 12843 Puri-Ahmedabad Express, 12375 Chennai-Asansol Express, 12807 Visakhapatnam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express, 22847 Visakhapatnam-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express, 18310 Nanded-Sambalpur Express, 12808 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Express, 13352 Aleppy-Dhanbad Express and 12844 Ahmedabad-Puri Express.