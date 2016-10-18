Rail passengers cautioned against carrying crackers

A special squad has been formed by East Coast Railway (ECoR) to keep a strict vigil to prevent carrying of inflammable material in trains for the safety of passengers in view of the ensuing Diwali festival.

Carrying inflammable objects like crackers, gas cylinder, acid, petrol and kerosene in trains is a punishable offence under the Railway Act, 1989 and the offender may be sentenced to jail up to 3 years.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division M. Yelvender Yadav advised passengers to be careful and not to carry and also not let their co-passengers carry inflammable objects while travelling on trains.

Passengers have been asked to inform the railway employees on duty like TTEs, coach attendants, guards, station managers, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel, if they see their co-passengers carrying such inflammable material in trains.

Complaints can be made over the Security Helpline No. 182. Steps have been taken by the Safety Department of Waltair Division to create awareness among passengers about the dangers of carrying fire crackers and explosive substances in trains.

