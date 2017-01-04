RTC special buses for Sankranti from Jan.10

The Visakhapatnam Region of the AP State Road Transport Corporation (APS RTC) will operate 231 special buses for the ensuing Sankranti festival from Jan. 10 to 18.

There are 71 incoming specials, including 28 Super Deluxe and 43 Ultra Deluxe buses from Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai to Visakhapatnam for the convenience of people from Visakhapatnam region from Jan. 10 to 13.

A total of 160 buses will be operated from Vizag to various destinations for the return journey from Jan. 15 to Jan. 18.

They include: 27 buses each on Jan. 15 and 16 and 10 buses each on Jan. 17 and 18 to Hyderabad, one bus on Jan. 15 and two buses on Jan. 16 to Bengaluru and one bus on Jan. 15 and two buses on Jan. 16 to Chennai.

Similarly, 20 buses each on Jan. 15 and 16 and 10 buses each on Jan. 17 and 18 to Vijayawada, four each on Jan. 15 and 16 and one bus on Jan. 17 to Amalapuram, one bus each would be operated on Jan. 15 and 16 to Nellore, two buses each on Jan. 15 and 16 to Razole and one bus on Jan. 17 and two buses each on Jan. 15 and 16 to Bhimavaram, according to Regional Manager G. Sudesh Kumar.