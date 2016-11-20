RINL for cost reduction to face challenges

Faced with increasing net losses and flooding of market with dumping of cheap steel from China and other countries, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited has decided to lay emphasis on reduction in cost of production through innovation.

Speaking at the two-day 59th blast furnace and sinter plant operating committee meeting here at Ukkunagaram, which concluded on Saturday, RINL Chairman-cum-Managing Director P. Madhusudan said cost of production played a vital role to sustain new challenges in the steel industry.

All the major steel producers are hit hard due to slump in market and dumping of cheap steel by China and other countries.