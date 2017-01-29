Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant signed MoU with AP Mineral Development Corporation for exploration of Kukunoor iron ore mines in West Godavari district. The MoU copies were exchanged between RINL Director (Operations) D.N. Rao and APMDC vice-chairman-cum-managing director Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary at the CII Partnership Summit here on Saturday. RINL CMD P. Madhusudan handed over the MoU copy in the presence of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.
RINL-APMDC sign MoU
