RI in ACB net

Close on the heels of the arrest of B. Srinivasa Rao, Revenue Inspector of Bheemunipatnam, on Monday, another Revenue Inspector was arrested by ACB for allegedly demanding and accepting Rs. 5,000 on Tuesday. The ACB officials laid a trap and arrested A. Shubhadra, Revenue Inspector of Munagapaka, for accepting the bribe amount from a farmer, according to ACB DSP K. Ramakrishna Prasad.

The RI demanded the bribe from the farmer for mutation of revenue records of the farmer and recording it in his pattadar passbook. The farmer owns about 17 cents of land on Pattipalli village in Munagapaka mandal.