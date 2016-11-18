Purushottapatnam lift will be ready next year: Naidu

The lift scheme on the Left Main Canal of Polavaram Project at Purushottapatnam would be completed providing water to the district and the city, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said.

The lift scheme is aimed at meeting the drinking water needs of the city and industrial requirement.

Speaking on various development projects coming up in the region at the meeting to give away house-sitte pattas at AU Engineering College grounds here on Thursday, he said the Bhogapuram International Airport would be developed as a model one in the world. Most of the farmers were co-operating, he said adding land was a pre-requisite for development.

It would lead to development right from Anakapalle to Vizianagaram. The beach road from Bhogapuram to Visakhapatnam via Bhimili would also be developed into four-lanes. The VUDA Children Theatre and AU Convention Centre would be ready soon, he added. Mr. Naidu also sanctioned widening of the road from Jagadamba Junction to Old Post office to 100 feet. He complimented the spirit of MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar who urged that the road sanctioned since the constituency did not get house sites. He, however, wanted people there to co-operate and cautioned against some going to court..