Purushottapatnam lift will be ready next year: Naidu

The lift scheme on the Left Main Canal of Polavaram Project at Purushottapatnam would be completed providing water to the district and the city, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said.
The lift scheme is aimed at meeting the drinking water needs of the city and industrial requirement.
Speaking on various development projects coming up in the region at the meeting to give away house-sitte pattas at AU Engineering College grounds here on Thursday, he said the Bhogapuram International Airport would be developed as a model one in the world. Most of the farmers were co-operating, he said adding land was a pre-requisite for development.
It would lead to development right from Anakapalle to Vizianagaram. The beach road from Bhogapuram to Visakhapatnam via Bhimili would also be developed into four-lanes. The VUDA Children Theatre and AU Convention Centre would be ready soon, he added. Mr. Naidu also sanctioned widening of the road from Jagadamba Junction to Old Post office to 100 feet. He complimented the spirit of MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar who urged that the road sanctioned since the constituency did not get house sites. He, however, wanted people there to co-operate and cautioned against some going to court..
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor