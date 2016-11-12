Visakhapatnam

Purchase season tickets, daily commuters told

The Railways have advised all daily commuters to purchase ‘season tickets’ to avoid the tension of purchasing ticket just before every journey, the problem of availability of change and to stand in long queues before the journey. In addition, an Accidental Insurance of Rs.4 lakh is being offered to the season ticket holders by the Railways.

A passenger can travel unlimited between two stations (distance 1-20 km) with a Monthly Season Ticket (MST) of Rs.100 as against Rs. 600 for purchase of ticket for both sides journey every day for a month. Similarly, a passenger needs to spend only Rs.270 for a Quarterly Season Ticket (QST).

