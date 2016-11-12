Property tax: Old notes to be accepted

GVMC will accept property tax in demonetised notes till Monday.

“Arrears of tax and up to the end of the financial year will be accepted on the instructions of the Central government,” Municipal Commissioner M. Hari Narayanan said.

On Friday GVMC accepted payment of property tax in demonetised notes. The payment received till late in the day was more than Rs.3.5 crore, he said.

After late night announcement of the move, some campaign was carried out through loud speakers.

Payments can be made made at the “Saukaryam” centres at GVMC Main Office and “Mee Seva” centres.

Officails said other banks would be approached to extend the facility. Water tax, D&O trade licene, vacant land tax and town planning fee also can be paid in high denomination notes, officials said.