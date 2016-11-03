Prayers mark All Souls’ Day

Scores of Catholic families visited cemeteries in the city to offers prayers for the departed souls on All Souls’ Day on Wednesday. On this day, prayers are especially offered to help those in purgatory and to pave their entry into Heaven.

“While time is considered to be the greatest healer and teaches us to overcome sorrow encountered in life, the dearly departed souls, especially those abandoned, and in purgatory are remembered on All Souls’ Day. On this day people not only pray for the dead family members but also for those who have not attained a place in heaven yet and are in purgatory,” said Dominic, a Roman Catholic.

There were several people who specially flew down to the city from other cities and also from countries like Australia and the U.S. to offer prayers at the tombs of their departed family members. Explaining the relevance of the day, June Rodrigues, a Roman Catholic and part of the Anglo-Indian community said: “All Soul’s Day is associated with All Saints’ Day that is observed on November 1 and acknowledges all souls who have not been recognised as saints while Nov. 2 is observed for the souls who have not attained entry into heaven and are in purgatory. Such souls require a lot of prayers and sacrifices. This whole month of November we have special masses in churches for the dead family members.” It is also a common practice to leave behind food for the departed souls on the table.

Many families also visit the graveyards of the near and dear ones with the favourite food and memorabilia of the deceased.