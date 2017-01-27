Pomp, gaiety mark R-Day fete

Pomp and gaiety marked Republic Day celebrations by the industries in the city with the managements and the workforce taking a pledge to increase productivity by resorting to cost cutting measures and adhering to techno-economic parameters.

RINL-VSP joined the nation in celebrating the 68th Republic Day at Ukkunagaram. CMD P. Madhusudan unfurled the Tricolour, took the salute and inspected the parade by CISF Jawans, home guards and schoolchildren of Ukkunagaram at Trishna Grounds. In his address, Mr. Madhusudan exuded confidence that the steel industry would have bright future in this year with the Government of India’s continued thrust on infrastructure development in roads and railways, and added that RINL would be benefited as a long steel producer in this direction.

He congratulated the PM’s Shram Award winners on the occasion. Schoolchildren of Ukkunagaram presented scintillating dance performances depicting Gram Swaraj and Swachh Bharat to mark the occasion. A dog show by CISF personnel was the special attraction.

VPT Chairman M.T. Krishna Babu inspected the guard of honour at Port Diamond Jubilee Stadium. He said the challenges notwithstanding the port had handled 49.6 million tonne with an increment volume of 3.5 million tonne and a growth of 7.6 %and thanked importers and exporters for their support.

Visakh Refinery Executive Director G.S.V.S.S.S. Prasad Sarma unfurled the Tricolour and dwelt upon the projected economic growth.

After hoisting flag at Simhadri Super Thermal Project, NTPC Group GM P.K. Bondriya said NTPC had grown to the extent of 48028 MW with 45 stations producing power for the development of the nation.

HSL Chairman and Managing Director L.V. Sarat Babu took the salute at the R-Day parade at the shipyard and called for increasing productivity by working hard with commitment and dedication.