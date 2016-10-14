Police reach out to Girijan youth

The District Police and the ITDA have come together again to provide coaching for Girijan youth for the police constables recruitment test.

The programme is named Sadhana, and as many as 300 Girijan youths, including 80 women will take the coaching till November 6 at the Youth Training Centre at Paderu.

Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma and Project Officer of ITDA, Paderu Siva Sankar inaugurated the programme on Thursday and wished the trainees success in the examination. The two organisations have successfully conducted a similar training programme during February-March for the Girijan candidates appearing for the Staff Selection Commission examination to enter Central paramilitary forces.

Mr. Sharma while addressing the Girijan youths said every Girijan youth must study well and take up a police or any other government job.

Deputy Superintendent of Police of Paderu M. Mahendraand his officers and personnel would take care of the trainees throughout the training programme.

The camp is intended for the Girijan youngsters who are educated but cannot afford coaching. The ITDA and the police came together to provide them coaching, food and accommodation free of cost during the Sadhana programme so that they not only stand a very good chance of securing a job but also do not get diverted to bad ways.

As many as 900 from all the 11 Mandals in Visakha Agency appeared for a screening test and 300 who have secured 50 per cent marks were selected for Sadhana programme.

Expert lecturers would take up classes for the candidates.