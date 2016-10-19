Police organise ‘open house’

An open house was organised by the district police at the Kailasagiri Armed Reserve ground here on Tuesday as part of the Police Martyrs Week.

As many as 500 pupils of the Minerva School branches were explained about the weapons, how bombs are disposed off, work done by sniffer dogs and about the police martyrs. Sixty-six police officers and staff donated blood at a camp organised by the Police Medi Care Unit. NTR Blood Bank collected the blood. Sixty officers and constables of AP Special Protection Force took out a cycle rally from NAD junction to Sujata Nagar and back.

They raised slogans in memory of the police personnel killed in action.

On Monday pupils of the BVK School of Visalakshi Nagar participated in the open house at Kailasagiri police ground.