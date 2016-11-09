Police crack whip on autos

After pondering upon for days, the police finally cracked the whip on the auto-rickshaw drivers in the city on Tuesday.

The traffic police have seized as many as 328 autos that were found violating the norms and for negligent driving.

Following the crackdown, number of auto-rickshaw drivers with the support of their unions staged a massive protest at the Maddilapalem junction on Tuesday evening.

The traffic police department deployed a number of teams at various junctions such as Maddilapalem, Aseelmetta, Jagadamba and Hanumanthuwaka junctions and Zoo Park, to seize the autos.

By evening, the police have seized as many as 328 auto-rickshaws. The police found that most of the autos seized had come from rural and other neighbouring areas.

"The auto-rickshaw menace has been an issue for the motorists in the city. We have been receiving number of complaints. Apart from moving in the city from rural areas, the autos were seized for violations such as over-speeding, side seating, no uniform, no driving license and wrong parking,” said ADCP (Traffic) K. Mahendra Patrudu.

According to the police, the fine would range around Rs. 2,000 for violating the area norms, while the regular traffic violations may range between Rs. 100 to Rs 1,000.

The police officials informed The Hindu that the auto-rickshaw owners will get back their vehicles only after paying the fine.

For normal traffic violations the fine will have to be paid to the city traffic police and for violating the limits norms, the fine has to be paid to the RTA, said Mr. Mahendra Patrudu.

State Secretary of Auto-Rickshaw Union, G. Vamana Murthy, staging a protest at the Maddilapalem Junction said it was injustice to the auto drivers and the police want to kill this mode of transport to facilitate other modes.

The union members also met the senior police officers late in the evening and sources said the protest would continue till the raids are stopped.