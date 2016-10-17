Polavaram: Objections raised over cofferdam, LMC lift

The Polavaram Multipurpose Project has the potential to bring under irrigation an additional 12 lakh acres besides sustaining the existing ayacut under the Krishna and the Godavari and meeting the drinking and industrial water needs of North Andhra districts.

But it is beset with a number of problems right from the manner the contract has been awarded for execution in the past and proposed now.

‘Ill-advised’

Retired Chief Engineer of Irrigation U. Narayana Raju told The Hindu that the idea of taking up construction of cofferdam at the main project and the lift on the Left Main Canal were ill-advised.

The head works cannot be completed in two or three years, he points out. To impound water and draw it through canals, the height of the cofferdam is proposed to be raised to 41 metres which Mr. Raju termed as shocking.

Cofferdam is a temporary arrangement made by the contracting agency to divert flow in the river to enable construction of rock-fill dam in the river course, Mr. Raju explained.

Lift questioned

It is likely to be disturbed or partly washed off in case of heavy or unexpected flood for which no compensation would be paid. That being the case, asking the contractor to raise the height of the cofferdam is only to give scope for the executing agency to demand extra cost.

Besides with the present state of the LMC, there will not be any utility for the water flowing in the canal.

On the LMC, canal has been excavated for major portion and lining is done.

But without constructing 10 major bridges crossing the national highway and railway tracks and major aqueducts to cross Pampa, Tandava, Varaha and Sarada rivers and the water conducting system not ready, taking up a lift on the LMC is a wasteful expenditure, said Mr. Raju.

Two lifts are proposed, one at Purushottapatnam and another at 57 km, to pump water from Left Main Canal to Yeleru reservoir which is at a higher level. The two lifts would cost Rs. 1,500 crore and instead it would be better to take up the LMC which can be completed in two years, Mr. Raju opines.