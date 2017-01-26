Pledge by EPDCL staff on Voters’ Day

Visakhapatnam: EPDCL Chairman and Managing Director M.M. Nayak on Wednesday administered the pledge on the occasion of National Voters’ Day to all the employees of corporate office.

As a part of the programme, the CMD and the employees took pledge to uphold the democratic traditions of the country and the dignity of free and fair elections and to vote in every election fearlessly and without being influenced by consideration of religion, race, caste, community, language or any inducement.

Directors B. Seshu Kumar, T.V.S.Chandrasekhar, Executive Director Ramesh Prasad CGMs P.V.V. Satyanarayana, O. Simhadri, G. Srinivasa Reddy, P. Nageswararao, V. Vijayalalita and others attended.