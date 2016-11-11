Plea to make swiping machine available at all shops

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to launch a war on black money and demonetisation of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes, there is an overwhelming demand to introduce debit and credit card swiping machines at all shops and establishments and popularisation of digital wallets.

Based on practical experience in the past two days, many want the government to urgently take steps to provide access to banking to all mainly in the rural areas and the poorer sections and petty traders and awareness campaigns on digital wallets.

“All shops, hotels, restaurants and sweet shops of even medium size must compulsorily have card swiping machines. Most of them avoid having the machines because they want to deal in cash and generate black money by evading payment of applicable taxes. The charges applicable on credit card machine and bank commission is on the higher side which has to be addressed,” Vedanta General Cargo Berth former CEO D.K. Manral told The Hindu on Thursday.

A complaint cell with emails ID and phone number should be announced to enable people to lodge complaints wherever e-payments were refused, Mr. Manral said.

Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry president A.V. Monish Row said large sections of society do not have the access to banking and they mostly do cash transactions for selling various products and services. Now the time had come to convince them to open bank accounts and entertain online transactions.

There is also a demand to direct the banks to reduce credit card machine charges and the bank commission on transactions.

Ideally the bank commission must be within 0.75 per cent, they say.

There is also a demand to punish companies, contractors and service providers who refuse to accept cheques/bank drafts/credit card/online payments.

Former joint secretary of Steel Executives Association and Manager (Internal Audit) of Vizag Steel Plant Katam Chandra said after demonetisation of high denomination currency, introducing again higher denomination notes was not a right step.