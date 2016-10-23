Planning vital to meet growing challenges of urbanisation

A proper policy and planning are vital to meet the growing challenges of rapid urbanisation and migration of people from rural areas to cities in search of work, opined the speakers at a two-day seminar on ‘Urban Transport Corridors’, organised by the Indian National Group of IABSE, which concluded here on Saturday.

A total of 24 technical papers were presented during the two-days. The old Master Plans had not provided for future growth of cities and one had to live with the old infrastructure.

Tampering with the Master Plan had also resulted in problems. The seminar also deliberated on success stories like Chandigarh, which had not allowed deviations or tampering with the original plan.

Though ring roads were construction on the peripheries of cities even those were being saturated as developments were being allowed along these roads. The increase in personal transport like cars and slow growth of public transport was another problem.

Elevated corridors, metro rail and mass rapid transit systems were discussed. Papers were presented on the best engineering practices across the world, international models and financing under PPP mode.

Local organising committee chairman and Engineer-in-Chief of R & B M. Gangadharam, co-chairman and Chief Engineer, R & B, R. Gopalakrishna, and seminar scientific committee chairman A.D. Narain spoke .