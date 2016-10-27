Visakhapatnam

Plan to restructure revenue set-up

As a part of the reorganising and restructuring revenue divisions with enlarging the supervisory responsibilities of Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs) and ensuring real-time governance, Chief Secretary S.P. Tucker held a conference with officials of the north coastal and East Godavari districts here on Wednesday.



The meeting with Joint Collectors, District Revenue Officers and RDOs was aimed at taking the feedback of the officials on the reorganisation. Command and Control Centres will be formed at revenue divisional headquarters and inter-disciplinary teams formed with four government officials and an equal number of outsourced officials.



With Mee Seva centres, web land, online grievance monitoring system, e-Pragati, e-filing and Kaijala and widespread use of Internet of Things, burden of work came down and transparency increased, the Chief Secretary said.



Growth rate



As a result, seven lakh of the 8.5 lakh grievances were redressed in a short time and 60,000 pending files disposed in six months and infant and maternal deaths brought down, Mr. Tucker said.



The State had recorded an unprecedented growth rate of 10.99 per cent last year and in the first quarter the growth rate was 12.26 per cent.



To strengthen and restructure the Revenue set up and provide real time governance and administration, the 51 RDO posts should be increased to 75 and the services of 260 deputy collectors used more effectively, the Chief Secretary elaborated.



Besides Revenue subjects, RDO should also take up responsibility of administering education, medical, health, and development and welfare programmes, the Chief Secretary said.



The feedback and views of officials would be taken and a State-level meeting organised after which the government would take a decision on the restructuring, he said.



District Collector Pravin Kumar, Joint Collector J. Nivas and Vizianagaram Joint Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar and officials from the four districts participated in the meeting.







