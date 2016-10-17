Percussionist goes down the memory lane

Octogenarian Umayalpuram K. Sivaraman, who performed his maiden concert at 10, fondly recalls his playing mrudangam play back for thespian Sivaji Ganesan-starrer “Mrudanga Chakravarthy.”

Director Sankar, lyricist Vali and music director M.S. Viswanathan unanimously chose him as “I am the greatest,” he told The Hindu recently while going down the memory lane.

Mr. Sivaraman did not charge for the film as it would give great boost to mrudangam.

However, he laid conditions that photos of Saint-composer Tyagaraja should be displayed in the house of hero in the film as well as his second guru Thanjavur Vaidyanatha Iyer's and his (Mr. Sivaraman’s) name should be there in the credits.

He recalled an interesting development during the shoot. One of the heroines falls in love after listening to Sivaji's son Prabhu playing mrudangam. Somebody played it but they did not like it because there was no romance in it, he said.

He saw the rushes and then played the mrudangm for it and everyone called it romantic. Sivaji Ganesan used to call him “vadyar.” All through the shooting, he used say: "Am I playing like you? If anything is wrong, I will rectify it."

Then I realised that people are appreciating my music because there is romance in playing it. He called Sivaji Ganesan the greatest rasika.

MGR was another greatest rasika. On his wife's suggestion, he went to invite MGR for his jugalbandi. When he went to invite he asked him to sit on the throne meant for the hero saying “You are really the Mrudanga Chakravarthy, I am only an actor.”

That was his humility. He came and sat through the three-hour concert.

He also played on the mrudangam in a scene in the film Anniyan (Aparichitudu).

Mr. Sivaraman said he was likely to play for a film to be produced by Rajiv Menon, who made a documentary on him and it was appreciated as a great documentary by noted director Adoor Gopalakrishnan.

On a request from the government, for the last 12 years he has been collaborating with the Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI) on a replacement for hide and skin mrudangam. The aim is to make mrudangam with treated hides and make it travel-friendly. “If you take one mrudangam you can play for three srutis, he says. Globally renowned scientist and former Secretary, Science and Technology, Dr. T. Rama Sami, an expert on chromium, is collaborating with him.

Mr. Sivaraman has also been collaborating with IIT Chennai for three, four years on producing transcription while he is playing mrudangam so that it becomes a lesson.