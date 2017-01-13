People urged to respond to Swachh Survekshan

Commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation M. Hari Narayanan has urged the people to respond the third phase of Swachh Survekshan, which is the citizen feedback round.

The first two phases of self assessment and independent observation is over and now we are in the third phase of the programme, he said.

Giving details he said, all that one has to do is to give a missed call to the number 1969. He or she will then receive a call and the brand ambassador of Swachh Survekshan Amitabh Bachchan will give the introductory remarks. Thereafter, one has respond to six multiple choice questions through IVRS (interactive voice response system).

The citizens feedback plays an important role in the rating of the city. This component is allotted 600 marks out of a total of 2000 marks.

According to Mr. Hari Narayanan, the last date for the citizen feedback is February 12.

Ministry of Urban Development (MoUD) has initiated the survey in 2016, rating 73 cities across the country, and Visakhapatnam stood fifth.

Bracing for the survey, GVMC has taken up a number of programmes which includes constructing over 13,000 toilets and declaring the city open defecation free (ODF) and the initiative of waste-to-energy plant and construction of waste recycling plant were taken up.

‘Gearing up for summer water woes’

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Hari Narayanan said the corporation had already taken up work to handle the drinking water problem during summer.

“As of now we are in a comfortable position, but we will be closing the Yeleru canal for about a month for de-silting to increase the flow capacity. This will be done before summer sets in,” he said.

This apart, on the long run the Purushothapatnam Lift Irrigation Scheme (PLIS) on Godavari, which has recently got the administrative approval will solve the water needs of the city, said Mr. Hari Narayanan.