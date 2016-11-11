Patients, kin bear the brunt

The patients and their relatives bore the brunt of the decision to demonitise the Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 from Tuesday midnight, as hospitals and pharmacy stores, including the government run ones, refused to accept both the denominations. P Srinivas from Srikakulam whose relative was admitted into the Acute Medical Care Unit in King George Hospital (KGH), had to run from pillar to post to exchange Rs. 3,000, all in Rs. 500 notes, for smaller currency as the pharmacy stores were not accepting them.

“We needed some urgent medicines and the pharmacy store in KGH, which is supposed to be a government hospital, did not accept it. And finally I had to request one of my friends in the city to bring his debit card,” he told The Hindu .

The same was the case with Murali Choudhary, who came from Berhampur in Odisha for getting some tests done at a diagnostic centre located near Zilla Parishad.

“We faced a lot of difficulty, as the billing section refused to accept cash payment. I had only Rs.500 notes and forgot to bring my debit card. They told me only government hospitals and labs will accept Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes, but realised that even they were not accepting and I had to request a relative of mine to bring his card to swipe at the counter to clear the bill," he said.