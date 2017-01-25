Visakhapatnam

Parties support silent protest

CPI (M) party has urged the people, especially students to join the proposed silent protest at RK Beach here on January 26.

Addressing a meeting K. Lokanadham, district secretary of the party, gave a call to the people to rise above politics and protest demanding the SCS status that was promised both by BJP, Congress and TDP.

YSR Congress Party is also planning for a candle light march from VUDA Park to RK Beach on the same day. But according to the Commissioner of Police T. Yoganand, permission has not been accorded to the protest programme.

