Participation of city students sought in IIT Kharagpur fest

Participation of students from the city has been sought for Kshitij, the annual techno-management fest of IIT-Kharagpur to be held from January 27 to 29.

Details regarding the event, which is being organised since 2004, can be accessed by visiting the websitewww.ktj.in. Kshitij updates are also available on various social media platforms.

The previous editions of Kshitij included over 40 events spread across nine genres which consist of online, on-spot and submission-based events. It aims at providing unmatched opportunity to young talent to compete and excel in their field of interest. The event has been certified by ACM, ASME, IMechE and ASCE.

A spokesman for the event said they would hold comprehensive workshops by industrial pioneers to give an inimitable insight to the practical realm at no cost.

The 14th edition of Kshitij will have more initiatives and events. It will be held on a much bigger scale than the previous editions, the spokesman said.