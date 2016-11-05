Panel formed to resolve library site issue

The State government has issued a GO constituting a committee to make necessary recommendations within a week to the government on the issue relating to Prathyusha Associates Shipping Private Limited regarding the site of Zilla Grandhayala Samstha (ZGS) in Visakhapatnam.

The Director of Public Libraries is the convener of the committee, according to the orders issued on Friday by Principal Secretary, School Education, Aditya Nath Das.

The Finance Controller of Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA), the Chief Accounts Officer of the Commissioner of School Education, the Legal Consultant to SSA and the Deputy Secretary to School Education Department are members of the committee.

The one-acre site in Visakhapatnam on which the District Central Library was located adjacent to Prahlada Prayer Hall in the heart of the city was given to Prathyusha Associates in public-private-partnership mode to construct a commercial complex and a separate building for the Central Library in 2010.

Poura Grandhalaya Seva Samithi comprising prominent citizens and MLC M.V.S. Sarma led a struggle against the allotment of the land to the firm. The lease-cum-agreement entered into with the company was cancelled in May 2014 by the Director of Public Libraries.

However, the site has not been handed over to the ZGS though the lease was terminated reportedly owing to some claims made by the company.