PVSM for Bisht

Visakhapatnam: On the occasion of the 68th Republic Day, the Government of India has conferred Param Vishist Seva Medal (PVSM) on Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral H.C.S. Bisht for his meritorious service, a Navy release said.

PVSM is a military award constituted in 1960 and is awarded in recognition of peace-time service of the most exceptional order.