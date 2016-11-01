PSU staff take anti-graft pledge

PSUs in the city launched Vigilance Awareness Week celebrations on Monday by administering pledge among their employees to create awareness about weeding out corruption.

As per the directives of the Central Vigilance Commission, Visakhapatnam Port Trust, Dredging Corporation of India, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and other PSUs organised various programmes on day one.

The theme selected by the CVC for the week is public participation in promoting integrity and eradicating corruption.

At a programme conducted by RINL, its Chief Vigilance Officer B. Siddhartha Kumar administered the pledge.

Role of youth

A presentation on the role of youth in building honest society was made for the students of nearby professional colleges. Elocution, quiz and skit contests were conducted for school students.