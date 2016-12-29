PCB to provide budgetary support to STPs

With municipalities facing budget constraints, A. P. Pollution Control Board has decided to shoulder the burden in construction of sewage treatment plants (STPs) and provide support of 25 per cent in setting up STPs, Member Secretary of the Board B.S.S. Prasad has said.

The Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration had already sent some proposals, he said addressing the inaugural of the two-day workshop on ‘New Waste Management Rules 2016’ here on Wednesday. One of the difficulties in implementing the solid waste management rules was the lack of financial resources and 70 to 80 per cent of funds were going towards solid and liquid waste management, he said. The PCB did not merely want to be a regulatory body and decided to extend support to STPs, he said. Also municipalities should use funds first for solid waste management and STPs and then only for the other purposes, he pointed out.

Nothing should be seen as waste but as resource, Mr. Prasad said quoting the case of plastic wrappings. While plastic carry bags were banned, the wrappings of various packed food products or nut powder could not be banned. Cement factories were now coming forward to use them as replacement for 10 per cent of coal and burn them at a very high temperature.

Also Andhra Pradesh was the only State to set up 11 waste-to-energy plants forming 55 municipalities into clusters, he said.

The Environment Protection Act came into force in 1986 and the 2016 rules were revised now taking technological advancement into view as well as making modifications wherever required.

Focus on awareness

A time-frame was given for each of the processes in waste management clearly defining the roles of all stake-holders but it was necessary to create awareness down to the lowest level to implement it rather than enforcing, he said. Underlining the importance of steady progress and creating awareness on SWM, Municipal Commissioner M. Hari Narayanan said separation of wet and dry waste was introduced in 72 colonies so that workers as well as residents realised its importance. To make rag-pickers a part of solid waste management as per the new rules, GVMC gave them identity cards. Chairman of State Expert Appraisal Committee V.S.R.K. Prasad focussed on e-waste stating.

DMHO J. Sarojini, Regional Joint Director of Municipal Administration Ashajyothi, Joint Chief Environmental Engineer N.V. Bhaskara Rao and Environmental Engineer R. Lakshmi Narayana spoke.