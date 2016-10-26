Over 1,500 phones go silent

Over 1,500 telephones of BSNL as also phones of other private telecom service providers at Akkayyapalem, Neelamma Vepa Chettu, Leela Mahal and nearby areas went dead on Tuesday as cables were snapped during digging of the roads for construction of culverts. An old culvert near the Masjid at Akkayyapalem was dug up by workers for construction of a new one, perhaps, for widening of the drain and in the process 1200 pair copper cable of BSNL was dug up. The restoration of the telephone connections could take another four days.

Similarly, a culvert near the Mahila Police Station at Dolphin Junction was cut resulting in 700 BSNL landline phones falling silent and broad band going for a toss due to damage to the 1200 pair copper cables and three other cables.

“The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials had informed us (BSNL) that culvert work would be done but we thought it would be done manually. The contractor had used an excavator for digging and cutting and it proved to be tough task for our staff to safeguard the cables. The municipal water pipeline was also cut in the process,” Junior Telecom Officer A. Chittibabu said.

“Total restoration of the telephones could take at least four days. We are trying to undertake temporary restoration, till the culvert work is completed,” he said.