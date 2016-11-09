Orange-spotted grouper production to get a push

Buoyed by achieving a breakthrough in mass scale seed production of orange-spotted grouper (Epinephelus coiodes), the Central Marine Fisheries Institute (CMFRI) has decided to take the technology from lab to field by encouraging pond culture by a group of progressive farmers.

Expected to contribute significantly to improve livelihood of fishermen by culturing orange spotted grouper, in high demand in domestic and overseas market for its taste, CMFRI has selected four farmers to undertake pond culture at Srikakulam, Mutyalammapalem (Visakhapatnam), Kakinada (East Godavari) and Nagayalanka (Krishna) from early January under their guidance.

Guidance to farmers

CMFRI will follow the training the trainer concept to popularise the production of orange-spotted grouper, a commercially important carnivorous fish. CMFRI will guide the farmers selected by it on how to raise fingerlings to table-size fish for successful commercial exploitation in future.

After feed and water quality manipulation, CMFRI Visakhapatnam Regional Centre could able to increase high survival rate. It achieved 10 to 12 per cent success rate compared to global standard of 5 to 6 per cent.

CMFRI senior scientist in-charge of Visakhapatnam Regional Centre Subhadeep Ghosh has told The Hindu that the training will last six months. They are developing seed in the hatchery, he says. The CMFRI will place six cages in the sea.

Seed produced in the hatchery will be used for rearing in the cages.

The team of scientists involved in the entire process included Dr. Ghosh, Dr. Biji Xavier, Dr. Ritesh Ranjan and Dr. Sekar Megharajan. The team will train the farmers on mass scale seed production.

CMFRI is successful in developing the technique to preserve green algae – vital for raring larvae of fish. During high temperature in summer the technique will help enable mass scale growth.

Dr. Xavier, who is credited with developing nannochloropsis concentrate (micro algae), has said the credit for successful research goes to the entire team. The concentrated algae are made into paste form.

According to CMFRI Director A. Gopalakrishnan, in most of the major fish landing centres, the orange-spotted grouper fish fetches Rs. 400 to 450 per kg in wholesale market, whereas the live fish sale in overseas market fetches three to four times higher price, indicating the prospects of mariculture of the species.

