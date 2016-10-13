Opposition to Central Park entry fee mounts

In a joint action, several organisations and individuals came together opposing any move to privatise the maintenance of VUDA’s City Central Park and the hefty entry fee and went on a mass satyagraha on Wednesday.

They were demanding a nominal entry fee, creation of a corpus to run the park with CSR funds, by collecting parking fee from buses parked and surcharge from women’s college and formation of a joint committee with prominent citizens along with VUDA officials, among other things.

Former Union Energy Secretary E.A.S. Sarma recalled how a list of trees, including more than 100-year-old, was given and an exhibition on the jail’s history was proposed, solar energy for lighting and toilet construction was suggested by a committee formed by the administration.

He said any move for privatisation should be resisted with a vote against those proposing it in the municipal and as well as 2019 elections. Wondering whether it was democracy, or business houses ruling the roost, he recalled the Gezi Park protests in Turkey.

Former IES Officer and Praja Spandana president C.S. Rao saided out that there was no semblance of the old greenery in the new park. No trees should be axed and instead transplantation should have been taken up.

North Andhra Development Forum Chairman K.S. Chalam termed PPP as nothing but privatisation. VUDA should hand over the park to GVMC. Under Sections 12 and 13 of the 74th and 75th amendments of the Constitution, no entry fee should be collected.

Former Vice-Chancellor of Acharya Nagarjuna University V. Balamohadas detailed how Lal Baugh and Cubbon Park were run by the Horticulture Department with nominal or no entry fee.

Gandhian K.S. Sastry, Rani Sarma, CPI(M) State secretariat member Ch. Narsinga Rao and CPI assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy, Congress leader Yellapu Raghuram, and former Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University K.V. Ramana and Prof. Thimma Reddy spoke.