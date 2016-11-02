Oppn. misleading people on development: Yanamala

Notwithstanding the efforts being made by the government to procure maximum funds for the State to fulfil all the elections promises, the YSR Congress and other opposition parties are trying to mislead the people by distorting facts, Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has alleged.

The Finance Minister laid foundation stones for construction of community halls and road works to be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs.75 lakh at Rammurthypantulapeta under Visakhapatnam West Assembly constituency as part of the Telugu Desam Party’s ‘Jana chaitanya yatra’ on Tuesday.

He participated in a rally along with Minister for Panchayat Raj Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu, MLC M.V.V.S. Murthi, and MLAs P.G.V.R. Naidu and V. Ramakrishna Babu.

Later, addressing a public meeting, Mr. Ramakrishnudu spoke about the efforts being made by the Chief Minister to secure maximum funds from the Centre for the development of the State to tide over the losses suffered as a result of bifurcation.

Investments to the tune of Rs. 26,000 crore were promised by entrepreneurs at the CII conference held in Visakhapatnam, of which 40 per cent of the promises materialised.

Polavaram project

He said that several developmental works were taken up by the government during the last two-and-a-half years to make A.P. as a model State in the country. The World Bank and the Reserve Bank of India had identified A.P. as the ‘best State’ to set up industries. The government was keen on completion of the Polavaram Left Main Canal construction work before 2018. This would ensure 24/7 drinking water to Visakhapatnam city, assured water supply to meet industrial needs. He said that Rs.1,650 crore was sanctioned for the Polavaram project so far.

Mr. Patrudu recalled the contribution of TDP founder N.T. Rama Rao to provide property rights to women and education of women. He said that foundation for a flyover at NAD Kotha Road at an estimated cost of Rs.100 crore would soon be laid.