Officials review arrangements for eGovernance meet

Officials of the Central government and State government held a meeting here on Tuesday to discuss arrangements to be made for the 20th national seminar on e-governance here on January 9 and 10.

Secretary to the Union Government’s Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances C. Viswanath and Additional Secretary Usha Sharma held a meeting with State government’s Secretary to IT Department P.S. Pradyumna, Collector Pravin Kumar, Under Secretary Vibhuti Panjiar, CEO of State Electronic Society Srinivasa Murthy and other officials discussed the arrangements and visited a city hotel venue of the seminar.

This is for the first time that this seminar is being held in the city and since 1000 delegates along with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and several Central and State Ministers are attending, the administration was planning elaborate arrangements to make the meet a success. It already conducted many national and international meets in the city in a successful way and the experience would keep it in good stead, the officials said. Three special plenary sessions would be conducted during the seminar, on use of IOT and data analaysation, policy for cyber security in future and digital connectivity.