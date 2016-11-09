Officials not happy over pace of works in Agency

Works under employment assurance scheme sanctioned in Girijan areas two years ago have not been completed yet and the process of generating pay order in three days is not satisfactory in some districts while construction of individual toilets was far below the target.

Special Chief Secretary to the Department of Rural Development Dinesh Kumar pointed out these shortcomings during a regional review meeting on employment generation schemes in ITDA areas of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari districts here on Tuesday.

When Rural Development Commissioner B. Ramanjaneyulu said officials were not declaring the works completed afraid of facing the social audit, Mr. Dinesh said all works, except construction of PR buildings and horticulture works, should be completed by March next.