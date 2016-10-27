OPDR seeks intervention of Supreme Court

The Organisation for Protection of Democratic Rights said the democratic essence of the Indian Constitution and the well-established legal principles and norms set by the Supreme Court have been grossly violated in the exchange of fire in Malkangiri district on Monday and wanted the apex court to take cognisance of the matter suo moto and institute a high level judicial enquiry.
Convenor of Central Organising Committee of OPDR C. Bhaskara Rao in a statement on Tuesday said the statements and media reports made it clear that the attack was targeted against complacent Maoists killing them and some Adivasis without giving them a chance to surrender.
Probe sought
Since the heavy casualties in the incident raised doubts, it was necessary to conduct an inquiry by a sitting Judge of the High Court, the CPI said. It was not proper on the part of Government to treat the Maoists as a law and order problem because they were trying to remove the economic inequalities in society, CPI district secretary A.J. Stalin said in a statement.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor