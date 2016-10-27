OPDR seeks intervention of Supreme Court

The Organisation for Protection of Democratic Rights said the democratic essence of the Indian Constitution and the well-established legal principles and norms set by the Supreme Court have been grossly violated in the exchange of fire in Malkangiri district on Monday and wanted the apex court to take cognisance of the matter suo moto and institute a high level judicial enquiry.

Convenor of Central Organising Committee of OPDR C. Bhaskara Rao in a statement on Tuesday said the statements and media reports made it clear that the attack was targeted against complacent Maoists killing them and some Adivasis without giving them a chance to surrender.

Probe sought

Since the heavy casualties in the incident raised doubts, it was necessary to conduct an inquiry by a sitting Judge of the High Court, the CPI said. It was not proper on the part of Government to treat the Maoists as a law and order problem because they were trying to remove the economic inequalities in society, CPI district secretary A.J. Stalin said in a statement.