ODI tickets sold in black

Black-marketers had a field day at the fifth one day international (ODI) match between India and New Zealand that was played on Saturday at the ACA-VDCA cricket stadium in the city.

Sources said Rs. 1,000 ticket was sold for Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 2,000 was sold between Rs. 2,500 and Rs. 3,000.

Based on reliable information, the CTF had had posted its men in ‘mufti’ and the team apprehended 11 persons for selling tickets in the black market.

The CTF team also seized about 70 tickets of different denominations and 11 phones from their possession. The accused were handed over to the PM Palem Police Station.

According to CTF Assistant Commissioner of Police I. Chittibabu, the black marketers downloaded the tickets from the online sites by blocking them under various names and tried to push the tickets.