Normal life hit in Elamanchili

The people of this new municipality, located about 60-km from Visakhapatnam, had a tough time on Monday as torrential rain resulted in water logging and a steady stream of water flowing across the main approach roads.

The movement of trains was also affected for sometime as water flowed on the track in between Elamanchili and Regupalem Railway Stations in South Central Railway. The trains were allowed to proceed after the track was found to be fit.

Many streets in Elamanchili were under a sheet of water and the main approach roads, leading to the town from the National Highway-16 side, near Elamanchili Police Station and the one coming from the Parawada/Atchutpuram side near Narayanapuram village, were closed by the police to prevent the movement of vehicles in view of the precarious situation.

ASR Colony was the worst-affected area of the town. Some of the residents of the colony locked their houses and left for safer places while others kept their valuables on their shelves and sat on cots and chairs, waiting for the rain water to recede.

Some residents of the colony staged a protest on the roads decrying the apathy of the political leaders and officials towards the ‘recurring’ problem.

Vahini, a student of the local degree college, was seen moving out of the town on foot. “We are moving out after locking our house as it is full of water,” she said.

A man was seen cursing the politicians: “They come for votes and are not to be seen again.”

“A downpour for an hour is enough to inundate our colony (ASR Colony). The main drain, which flows through our colony has not been desilted for a long time. Soon after the last general elections, our people’s representatives told us that Rs.2 crore was sanctioned for repair of the drains but so far nothing has happened, ” said Satish, a student of the Elamanchili Junior College.

Solution sought

“This is happening year after year. We need a permanent solution to this problem and not food packets and temporary relief during the floods. The railways should also cooperate with the local authorities in undertaking flood relief measures,” said P. Ramaswamy, an executive working for a private company.