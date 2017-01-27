No shortcut to success, Nori tells students

Professor and Chairman of the Department of Radiation Oncology at the New York-Presbyterian Hospital Queens Dattatreyudu Nori has called upon students to stay focused and have an action plan, which will go a long way in achieving their goals.

He also said one should be courageous to take risks.

Sharing a slice of his childhood at a session organised by Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan on Thursday, Dr. Nori said education was one of the most powerful weapons that makes one stand out in his or her chosen field.

Dr. Nori said he had gone through several hardships in his childhood and told students that limited resources and lack of financial support never stopped him from dreaming big.

Explaining the advanced therapies in the field, the renowned oncologist said the research at present was more on immunotherapy.

He said the survival rate for cancer had gone up in recent years. “The idea is to treat cancer as a lifestyle disease by prescribing pills rather than a fatal ailment,” he said.

In his interactive session, he told students that there was no shortcut to success and suggested them to climb the ladder of success without compromising on moral values.

The Padma Shri awardee (2015) was accompanied by cardiologist of Care Hospital Surya Prakash, ophthalmologist of Bobbili Eye Hospital K.V. Appa Rao and director of the school Ch. Vasu Prakash.