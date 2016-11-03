No headway in probe into student’s death

It has been three days since the body of D. Pradeep, final-year EEE engineering student, was fished out of the Sarada River near Ummalada village in Munagapaka mandal in Visakhapatnam district, and it remains a mystery as to what happened to him and how he died.

The post-mortem, which was supposed to initially take place on Tuesday at Anakapalli was delayed by a day, as the body was sent to KGH in Visakhapatnam for expert opinion.

Sources say the forensic experts have not given a preliminary report, as they claimed that the body was five days old and was in a decomposed state.

However, some vital organs of the body have been sent to the forensic lab for further analysis, to ascertain the cause of death.

DSP of Anakapalle Purushottam told The Hindu that the initial post mortem report was awaited for further probe into the case.

“We expect the report to come in a day or two and in the meantime we shall continue questioning the persons who beat up the student,” he said.

The police have already questioned B. Chinna, Kiran, Vizag Sai and Saketh, who allegedly manhandled Pradeep on Friday.

The crucial question of the 22-year-old engineering student’s death is whether he died of drowning or he was killed and his body was thrown into the river.

This lead is enough for us to proceed into the case, said a senior officer.As per the reports, Pradeep, resident of Agnampudi and a student of Avanthi Engineering College, had gone missing since last Friday. He was allegedly beaten to death and his body was thrown into the river, by the friends and relatives of a second-year girl student of the same college, at Kasimkota, where the girl lives.The case gained a political angle after there were reports that a leader of the ruling party was trying to dilute it using his clout.

Meanwhile, the student organisations have declared that if the police do not hasten up the investigation process and arrest the culprits in a day or two, a one-day bandh call for all education institutions will be declared.