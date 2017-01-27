No compromise on security, says ENC Chief

Addressing a ceremonial parade at the Eastern Naval Command parade ground marking the Republic Day, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral H.C.S. Bisht reminded the men and women on parade of the fragile security situation in the country and said there should be no compromise on security.

He took the salute and later inspected a 50-men Armed Guard and reviewed the parade comprising 24 platoons including six armed platoons of Naval personnel drawn from all ships and establishments of the command, two platoons each of Defence Security Corps and Sea Cadets Corps.

The march past was followed by a fly past of four Hawk Advanced Jet Trainers (AJT) and two Chetaks from INS Dega. The parade was commanded by Commander P.R. Jagan Mohan. Vice Admiral Bisht reminded everyone that the long road to first attaining Independence and then becoming a Republic, was paved by the sweat and blood of many brave men and women and their responsibility to safeguard the sovereignty and integrity of the country. He recalled that Navy’s ships, submarines and aircraft had been deployed far and wide in the year gone by. This was a testimony to the professionalism and dedication of the men and women of the Navy.