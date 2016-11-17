Net practice area damaged

For the second time a playground has been damaged to facilitate landing of a helicopter. After the Andhra University ground was dug up right in the middle of it some months ago, the well kept ACA-VDCA stadium’s B ground was damaged on Wednesday for preparing a temporary helipad.

Ironically on both occasions the playgrounds are damaged for the sake of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s helicopter. The stadium’s B ground is meant for net practice of teams that play in the main stadium and also for conducting local league matches. But it was chosen for location of the temporary helipad as the Chief Minister is coming to the stadium on Thursday morning to inaugurate the first cricket Test to be played on Andhra soil, at the main stadium.

A concrete mixer truck was brought in as workers prepared the temporary helipad and taking into consideration the material used for the helipad it would take a long time for the stadium’s B ground to retain its old shape.

Till then action there would be drastically reduced.

Police said there was no other choice as far as location of the helipad is concerned since bringing the Chief Minister by road in a convoy from the city or a nearby place to the stadium needed movement of people and vehicles on the road leading to the stadium and it would be a difficult task and also unwelcome as spectators would be coming to the stadium at that time.

It took many months for the State government officials to fill up the huge pit dug up in the middle of the AU ground and put the ground back to shape and it has to be seen how long the ACA, VDCA or the State government will take to repair the B ground of the stadium.