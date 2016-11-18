Nepal Exim cargo: Customs Dept. spells out norms

In a shot in the arm to strengthen the ecosystem, the Customs Department has issued a public notice spelling out procedures for handling export and import cargo-in-transit to and from Nepal from Visakhapatnam by Container Corporation of India (Concor).

The notification signed by Principal Customs Commissioner C. Rajendiran on November 15 has elaborated the procedures on how to ferry cargo through rail and road to the Inland Container Depot of Birgunj and later transporting it to Rexaul Land Customs Station.

The notification clearly states that the goods-in-transit would be given clearance by Visakhapatnam Customs officials by following export import procedures and Rail Services Agreement signed between India and Nepal. Existing system of checking will be strengthened for rail movement affixing ‘one-time-lock’ by the Customs officials/shipping agent or shipping company.

Letter of Credit and posting of designated officials at Nepal Consulate in New Delhi for issuing clearances have already been notified and the demand for opening of Nepal Consul office here is under consideration.

Maersk Liner service

Visakhapatnam Port Deputy Chairman P.L. Haranadh told The Hindu that arrangements had been made for plying a weekly box train so as to reduce freight cost for the exporters and importers. The train will move the cargo for a distance of 1400 km with 90 boxes at a speed of 100 kmph. He also hinted at launching the service by a Maersk Liner.

Visakhapatnam Port was declared the second gateway port for Nepal in June after Kolkata-Haldia. Nepal Chief Secretary Somlal Subedi, who flagged off first container shipment from Visakha Container Terminal Private Ltd (VCTPL), a BOT operator of Visakhapatnam Port in June said that they were keen on availing ocean freight advantage and faster turnaround time.

Visakhapatnam Port has a deep draft of 16.5 metres compared to seven metres of Kolkata-Haldia. Despite distance barrier, these advantages, port sources said here that the freight cost would come down drastically if Nepal cargo, mostly goods imported from China, was routed through Visakhapatnam on regular basis.

Declaration of Visakhapatnam Port as the gateway for export and import cargo from and to Nepal, a land-locked Himalayan country would give a boost to container traffic from Visakhapatnam, VCTPL officials said.