Need to dispel myths about cancer stressed

Dr. V. Murali Krishna, surgical oncologist from the Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital and Research Institute, said there was an urgent need to dispel myths about cancer and said there were scientific means of treating the disease.

Speaking at the Health and Wellness Show-2016, Dr Murali Krishna said cancer could be easily cured if detected early and at times even in the later stage and the treatment was not that painful as imagined. But a lot would depend on medication and healthy lifestyle, he said. Tobacco was the biggest cancer agent, he said.

“Tobacco accounts for 22 per cent of lung cancer and one in four smokers develop lung cancer. There are about 4,000 chemicals in tobacco and consumption of tobacco not only affects lungs but other organs such as heart and brain,” he said. He advised women in particular to undergo mammography tests after the age of 40 to detect breast cancer early.

"Women of all ages must also examine their breasts and detect any lumps developing in them. And also take up pap smear test for early detection of cervical cancer. Men beyond 40 years must guard against prostate cancer," he said.